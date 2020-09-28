Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

