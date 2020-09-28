BlackCoin (BLK) Hits One Day Volume of $16,878.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $16,878.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00021916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,212,480 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

