BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0336

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $12,934.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023494 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000500 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,213,983 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

