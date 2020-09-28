Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in September

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

