BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRA remained flat at $$11.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

