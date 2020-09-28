BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FRA remained flat at $$11.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
