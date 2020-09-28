BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,135,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

