Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock worth $166,774 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

