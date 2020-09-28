Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Purchases 26,631 Shares

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

On Thursday, September 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 31,150 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,598.90 ($19,713.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

