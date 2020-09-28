Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.77.

BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,179 shares of company stock worth $5,344,951 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

