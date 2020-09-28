Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bodycote from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BYPLF stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

