Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Boeing stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

