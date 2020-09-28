Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.04.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $389.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.