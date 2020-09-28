Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $18.96 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $120.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 182.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

