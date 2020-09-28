Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on STBA. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.
S & T Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About S & T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
