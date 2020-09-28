Boenning Scattergood Begins Coverage on S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STBA. ValuEngine lowered S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. S & T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

