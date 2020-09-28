Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

FMNB opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $295.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

