Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of PRK opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Park National has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

