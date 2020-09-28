BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

