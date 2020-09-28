BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $176,088.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01550999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00192155 BTC.

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

