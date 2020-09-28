Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.86. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BCEI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,448. The firm has a market cap of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

