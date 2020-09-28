Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $157,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

