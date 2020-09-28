Borqs Technologies (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Borqs Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $1.52 on Monday. Borqs Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

