Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $739,091.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,191,370.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. 4,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

