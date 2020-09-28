Bottos Price Hits $0.0013 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Bottos has a market cap of $729,080.03 and approximately $133,533.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, Bottos has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.71 or 0.04638416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00057091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox, Gate.io, LBank, CoinEgg, BigONE, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

