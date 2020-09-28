Box Ships Inc (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Box Ships Inc (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TEUFF stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Box Ships has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Box Ships alerts:

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Box Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.