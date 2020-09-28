Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) & TPI Composites (OTCMKTS:TPIC) Head-To-Head Review

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and TPI Composites’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.66 TPI Composites $1.44 billion 0.65 -$15.71 million ($0.29) -91.45

TPI Composites has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Briggs & Stratton. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Briggs & Stratton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66% TPI Composites -4.69% -7.79% -1.65%

Volatility and Risk

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A TPI Composites 0 1 9 1 3.00

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Briggs & Stratton.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Briggs & Stratton on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

