Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives $87.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE BCO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 17,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.