British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on BTLCY shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

