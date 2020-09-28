Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $356.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,857 shares of company stock worth $238,461,788. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

