Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

