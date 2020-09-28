Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Airgain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 1,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

