Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.01 EPS

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.49. Camping World reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 621.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,016. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.