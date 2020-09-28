Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.49. Camping World reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 621.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,390.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,415 shares of company stock worth $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,016. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

