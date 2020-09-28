Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $211.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.55 million. Euronav posted sales of $90.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $956.73 million, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,889. Euronav has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Euronav by 5,851.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

