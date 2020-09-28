Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Fortive posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Fortive by 25.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 50.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. 74,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

