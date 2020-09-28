Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.10). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 351.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 195,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,915. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

