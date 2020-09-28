Brokerages Anticipate Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Novan posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.
NOVN stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Wednesday. 37,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,359,805. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
