Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 83.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $85.90. 1,219,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

