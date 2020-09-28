Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.25). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 428,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.