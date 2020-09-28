Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). XOMA posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 205%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 21,922 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA remained flat at $$18.86 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,687. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

