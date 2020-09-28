Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

