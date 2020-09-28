Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce $11.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $11.30 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $44.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $44.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $47.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $2,548,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 76.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.