Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $176.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.41 million to $179.01 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $193.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $716.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $722.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $723.33 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $725.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 324,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

