Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC remained flat at $$3.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 176,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,391. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

