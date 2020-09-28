Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

GWRE traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 479,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,541. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after buying an additional 1,533,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

