Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.01 Million

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce $171.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $177.20 million. HMS posted sales of $146.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $682.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.10 million to $685.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $736.57 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $754.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 284,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,224. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HMS by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,102 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in HMS in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 28.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HMS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

