Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.62. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,491. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $130.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $298,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $487,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

