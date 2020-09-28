Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 7,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,432. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,648,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 97.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

