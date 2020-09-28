Brokerages Expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPTN. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

SPTN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 22,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,308. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SpartanNash by 47.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 79.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,937 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

