Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report sales of $329.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.50 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $497.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 556,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,878. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 81.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

