Brokerages Expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $580.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $581.05 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $631.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,352. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

