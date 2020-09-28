Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.12 Million

Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $81.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.24 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $360.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.00 million to $387.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.54 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $435.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,823. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 190,849 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $410,325.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 495,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 211,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

